Answering Your Coronavirus Questions: Death Toll, Treating COVID-19 And Testing Scams

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Volunteers from the International Christian relief organization Samaritans Purse set up an Emergency Field Hospital for patients suffering from the coronavirus in Central Park across Fifth Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Volunteers from the International Christian relief organization Samaritans Purse set up an Emergency Field Hospital for patients suffering from the coronavirus in Central Park across Fifth Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
On this broadcast of The National Conversation, we answer your questions about the government's response to the pandemic, the death toll in the U.S. and potential testing scams.