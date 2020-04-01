Hospital Workers: Tell Us Your Coronavirus Experience

As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the nation, U.S. hospital workers will be among the first to bear witness to the growing crisis.

The U.S. now leads the world in the number of COVID-19 cases, and some hospitals are already struggling to make sure they don't run out of personal protective equipment, ventilators or even hospital workers.

Are you a doctor, nurse or other health care provider working in a hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic? If so, NPR wants to hear from you.

Tell us about your own experience coping with the pandemic at your hospital.

Your voice will help us hear from health care workers all across the country, identify new aspects of the crisis for our reporters to cover and accurately capture what is happening in America's hospitals as it is happening.

And a note about privacy: We will always reach back out to you if we want to publish anything you write to us or document for us, but if you would rather get in touch with us confidentially, you can always reach out to us on the encrypted platform SecureDrop, and you can find instructions for that here.