Nursing Home Residents Turned Away After Hospitalization: Talk To Us Have you been refused reentry to a nursing home or care facility after hospitalization for respiratory issues? Share your stories with us.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
Have You Been Denied Re-Entry To Your Nursing Home After Hospitalization?

Liz Baker

Have you or a loved one been refused reentry to a nursing home or long-term care residence after being hospitalized during the COVID-19 pandemic? Fill out this form to tell us your experiences, and an NPR producer or reporter may call you for an interview to air on the radio.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

