Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss Country artist Suzy Bogguss joins The Thistle & Shamrock host Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week.
Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program
NPR logo

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/824779733/825139267" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/824779733/825139267" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Suzy Bogguss is featured in this week's episode. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Suzy Bogguss is featured in this week's episode.

Courtesy of the artist

Join Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week as she and her audience enjoy an hour in the company of country music recording artist Suzy Bogguss. The singer-songwriter chats about the roots of American song, how her music has evolved and shows the live audience why she was such a favorite in her many appearances through the years on A Prairie Home Companion. You have a front row seat as Suzy leads the Swannanoa audience in a couple of choruses.

Special Series

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program