Renters Get Less Protection From Covid-19 Economic Disruptions The government ordered lenders to let homeowners skip payments if they lost income due to the coronavirus. Landlords, however, can require renters to pay even if they've lost their job.

Renters Get Less Protection From Covid-19 Economic Disruptions Business Renters Get Less Protection From Covid-19 Economic Disruptions Renters Get Less Protection From Covid-19 Economic Disruptions Audio will be available later today. The government ordered lenders to let homeowners skip payments if they lost income due to the coronavirus. Landlords, however, can require renters to pay even if they've lost their job. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor