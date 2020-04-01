Students Create Their School On Minecraft Using Blueprints And Photos

Students at the Bronx High School of Science haven't set foot on their campus in weeks. But now they can visit any time they'd like — in the virtual building game Minecraft.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Students at the Bronx High School of Science in New York haven't set foot on their campus in weeks. But now they can visit anytime they'd like in the virtual building game Minecraft. Using blueprints and photos of the school, students created a scale model of the building. They can't stage a graduation there, but it helps them feel connected. They spared no detail, using pixels to recreate murals and desks, even the seagulls that congregate around the trashcans outside.

