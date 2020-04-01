Accessibility links
Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan "Sometimes we just give ourselves permission to do whatever we feel like doing," Terry McMillan says. "Because we do not get a do-over, last time I checked."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan

Listen · 29:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/825346243/825359546" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan

1A

Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan

Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan

Listen · 29:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/825346243/825359546" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" author is out with a new book. Matthew Jordan Smith hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Jordan Smith

The "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" author is out with a new book.

Matthew Jordan Smith

The message is clear. Stay home. Stay safe.

Around three quarters of the U.S. population are now required to shelter in place.

But if you don't feel like dusting off The Brothers Karamazov during these socially distant times, there are plenty of good reasons to pick up author Terry McMillan's perfectly-named new novel, It's Not All Downhill From Here.

McMillan is probably best known for previous work, including books like Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

We talked with her about how we view aging in our society, her creative process and much more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.