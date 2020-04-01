Why It's Not All Downhill From Here, With Author Terry McMillan

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matthew Jordan Smith Matthew Jordan Smith

The message is clear. Stay home. Stay safe.

Around three quarters of the U.S. population are now required to shelter in place.

But if you don't feel like dusting off The Brothers Karamazov during these socially distant times, there are plenty of good reasons to pick up author Terry McMillan's perfectly-named new novel, It's Not All Downhill From Here.

McMillan is probably best known for previous work, including books like Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

We talked with her about how we view aging in our society, her creative process and much more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.