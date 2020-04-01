Live with Guy Online: Jeni Britton Bauer

Each week, Guy will be hosting brief online conversations with founders and members of the How I Built This community about how they're navigating these uncertain times.

This past Friday, Guy spoke with Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

Jeni's company battled a Listeria outbreak in 2015 that almost broke her business, but she bounced back stronger than ever and is confident her company will survive this crisis, too.