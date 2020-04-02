Jonathan Van Ness on Quarantine Life and His New Children's Book
Jonathan Van Ness on Quarantine Life and His New Children's Book
Jonathan Van Ness wears many hats: He's one of the Fab Five on the popular Netflix show Queer Eye, a podcast host, an aspiring figure skater and gymnast, a grooming and self-care expert, a comedian, and author of a best-selling memoir. And now... a children's book author.
Sam talks to Van Ness about why he decided to write Peanut Goes for the Gold, about a gender nonbinary guinea pig who has their own way of doing things, and how he's been dealing with social distancing during self-quarantine.
Peanut Goes for the Gold
