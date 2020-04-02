Accessibility links
On Fire: The Science Behind Streaks "Even in my business, making games, it's all about ideas. When you get on a roll, you can definitely sense it," says Mark Turmell, the creator of NBA Jam. "I've felt the opposite too, I've felt lulls, where you can't piece things together."

On Fire: The Science Behind Streaks

Listen · 36:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/826067575/826069130" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (R) during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, Ohio. JAY LAPRETE/JAY LAPRETE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

If you played arcade games in the 90s, you probably remember NBA Jam. The game earned more than $1 billion in quarters in its first year—making phrases like "He's heating up!" and "He's on fire!" practically synonymous with the feeling of being unstoppable: when every shot you take—you make.

Basketball players are slightly more likely to make a shot if they made the one before. But does being "on fire" happen off the court, or is it a trick of the mind—a human instinct to find patterns where there are none?

That's what author Ben Cohen set out to research for his book, "The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks." We speak with him, as well as NBA Jam creator Mark Turnell, about the phenomenon of winning streaks.

