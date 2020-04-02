On Fire: The Science Behind Streaks

Enlarge this image toggle caption JAY LAPRETE/JAY LAPRETE/AFP via Getty Images JAY LAPRETE/JAY LAPRETE/AFP via Getty Images

If you played arcade games in the 90s, you probably remember NBA Jam. The game earned more than $1 billion in quarters in its first year—making phrases like "He's heating up!" and "He's on fire!" practically synonymous with the feeling of being unstoppable: when every shot you take—you make.

Basketball players are slightly more likely to make a shot if they made the one before. But does being "on fire" happen off the court, or is it a trick of the mind—a human instinct to find patterns where there are none?

That's what author Ben Cohen set out to research for his book, "The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks." We speak with him, as well as NBA Jam creator Mark Turnell, about the phenomenon of winning streaks.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.