Chicago Rapper G Herbo Pivots To Vulnerability — And Scores A Hit G Herbo came up in Chicago's drill scene — a style of music praised for its lack of affect and criticized for its portrayal of violence. But on his new album PTSD, he drops the mask and cries.

