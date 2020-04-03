Encore: Remembering Her Grandmother, A Best Friend And Mentor

Accessibility links
Encore StoryCorps: Remembering Her Grandmother, A Best Friend And Mentor In a StoryCorps conversation recorded in 2015, Chloe Longfellow, 32, remembers the grandmother who raised her and taught her to cook.
At her StoryCorps interview in Seattle in 2015, Chloe Longfellow remembered her grandmother, who died when Longfellow was 5 years old.

At her StoryCorps interview in Seattle in 2015, Chloe Longfellow remembered her grandmother, who died when Longfellow was 5 years old.

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2015.

Chloe Longfellow, 32, remembers her close relationship with her grandmother, Doris Louise Rolison, who taught her to cook in a kitchen that also served as a classroom for Rolison's life lessons.

"It's really surprising the amount of life lessons you can learn in a kitchen if you have the right teacher," Longfellow said.

Audio produced for Morning Edition by Jasmyn Belcher Morris.

