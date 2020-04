Liz Kleinrock: How Can We Broach Hard Conversations With Kids, From Race To COVID-19?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Teaching For Better Humans 2.0.

About Liz Kleinrock's TED Talk

When one of Liz Kleinrock's fourth grade students made a cringeworthy comment about race, rather than change the subject, she chose to turn the moment into a teachable one—and start a conversation.

We also check back with Kleinrock to hear her suggestions for talking to kids about COVID-19 and all the changes taking place around them.

About Liz Kleinrock

Liz Kleinrock is an anti-bias educator and consultant based in Los Angeles.

Kleinrock earned her M.Ed in 2013, completing her thesis on social and emotional learning based on research conducted with her students.

She is also a published author with Teaching Tolerance, an organization that creates curricula for teachers. Her work has gained national recognition through a mini-documentary called Ms. Liz's Allies. She received Teaching Tolerance's 2018 Award for Excellence in Teaching and currently serves on the Teaching Tolerance Advisory Board.