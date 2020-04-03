Guests To Michigan Wedding Looked Pretty Stiff

The well-wishers were cardboard cutouts. When the coronavirus stalled the couple's plans to invite friends and family members, a local packaging company donated more than a 100 cardboard stand-ins.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A couple getting married in Michigan may find their wedding guests look a little stiff - because the well-wishers are cardboard cutouts. When the coronavirus stalled the couple's plans to invite dozens of friends and family, a local packaging company donated more than 100 cardboard stand-ins. The cutout guests come in all shapes and sizes. And best of all, not one of them is likely to object to the union.

