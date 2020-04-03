Accessibility links
Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins After journeying through worlds unknown to humankind, a bearded and weathered Fact Bag has returned with a brand new set of facts. Featuring Paul F. Tompkins and Janie Haddad Tompkins.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
NPR logo

Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

Listen · 8:38
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/826783493/826873828" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

Heard on Ask Me Another

Fact Bag With Paul F. Tompkins And Janie Haddad Tompkins

Listen · 8:38
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/826783493/826873828" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

After journeying through worlds unknown to humankind, a bearded and weathered Fact Bag has returned with a brand new set of facts. Facts about interstellar crimes. Facts about Chicken McNugget shapes. Now, Fact Bag can rest. Thank you, Fact Bag. For everything. Featuring Stay F. Homekins hosts Paul F. Tompkins and Janie Haddad Tompkins.

Heard on Debra Messing & Paul F Tompkins: Show Yourself Some Grace.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.