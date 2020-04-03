S'well: Sarah Kauss

Enlarge this image Maren Bruin for NPR Maren Bruin for NPR

In 2009, Sarah Kauss had a well-paying job in real estate development, but she was itching to do something more.

On a hike in Tucson with her mom, she got an idea for a business while swigging warm water from a metal thermos:

Why not design a water bottle that kept cold things cold and hot things hot, but was also beautiful to look at?

Just six years after launch, S'well reportedly made $100 million; but today, Sarah is especially focused on how the brand can help eliminate plastic waste around the world.