S'well: Sarah Kauss In 2009, Sarah Kauss had a well-paying job in real estate development, but she was itching to do something more. On a hike in Tucson with her mom, she got an idea for a business while swigging warm water from a metal thermos: why not design a water bottle that kept cold things cold and hot things hot, but was also beautiful to look at? Just six years after launch, S'well reportedly made $100 million; but today, Sarah is especially focused on how the brand can help eliminate plastic waste around the world.
Sarah Kauss is the founder of S'well
Maren Bruin for NPR
Maren Bruin for NPR
In 2009, Sarah Kauss had a well-paying job in real estate development, but she was itching to do something more.

On a hike in Tucson with her mom, she got an idea for a business while swigging warm water from a metal thermos:

Why not design a water bottle that kept cold things cold and hot things hot, but was also beautiful to look at?

Just six years after launch, S'well reportedly made $100 million; but today, Sarah is especially focused on how the brand can help eliminate plastic waste around the world.