S'well: Sarah Kauss
Maren Bruin for NPR
In 2009, Sarah Kauss had a well-paying job in real estate development, but she was itching to do something more.
On a hike in Tucson with her mom, she got an idea for a business while swigging warm water from a metal thermos:
Why not design a water bottle that kept cold things cold and hot things hot, but was also beautiful to look at?
Just six years after launch, S'well reportedly made $100 million; but today, Sarah is especially focused on how the brand can help eliminate plastic waste around the world.