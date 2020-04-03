The News Roundup For April 3, 2020

The White House says America will likely see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from coronavirus—many within the next month. While most governors have issued stay-at-home orders for residents, a few states have not, defying the recommendations of public health experts.

And a record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll. In just a few weeks, the pandemic has left millions of Americans out of work.

Meanwhile, for Muslims across the world, the annual Hajj may be delayed. Saudi Arabia urged citizens to avoid the pilgrimage, citing coronavirus concerns.

Elsewhere, Europe deals with the economic fallout from COVID-19. The French government called for the use of a shared emergency fund that could offer billions in financial relief to several European Union countries. The request comes after the E.U. asked finance ministers for alternate recovery solutions following German hesitation to a jointly issued debt.

And in Brazil, president Jair Bolsonaro asked Brazilians under 70 to get back to work, defying calls from the health ministry.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor for the Cook Political Report, Alexandra Jaffe, national political reporter for the Associated Press, Ginger Gibson, deputy Washington digital editor at NBC News Digital, and Zoe Clark, co-host of "It's Just Politics" on Michigan Public Radio.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Amna Nawaz, national correspondent for PBS NewsHour, Nadia Bilbassy, Washington bureau chief at Al Arabiya, and Simon Marks, president and chief correspondent for Feature Story News.

