Accessibility links
Yeast And Baking Powder Top America's Shopping Lists As stay-at-home orders set in across the country, Americans are still buying more staple foods than normal, but the spikes in purchases are slightly calmer than a few weeks ago.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
NPR logo Whaddaya Knead? Yeast And Baking Powder Top America's Shopping Lists

Whaddaya Knead? Yeast And Baking Powder Top America's Shopping Lists

Enlarge this image

A grocery store worker stocks bread at a MOM's Organic Market in Washington, D.C., on April 2. Last week, bread sales jumped 30% compared to a year ago. But yeast sales were up more than 450%. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A grocery store worker stocks bread at a MOM's Organic Market in Washington, D.C., on April 2. Last week, bread sales jumped 30% compared to a year ago. But yeast sales were up more than 450%.

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

Yeast, baking powder and spiral hams were big hits in America's shopping carts last week.

As the country settles in — possibly for the long haul — under stay-at-home orders, baking projects appear to be a common distraction, while panic purchasing of some products seems to be subsiding.

Grocery Workers Keep America Fed, While Fearing For Their Own Safety

The Coronavirus Crisis

Grocery Workers Keep America Fed, While Fearing For Their Own Safety

Sales are still up significantly compared to a normal week. And shelf-stable foods, meats, produce and snacks are all flying off shelves at unusual rates.

But for many products, the remarkable sales spikes from early March have started to subside.

Guess What's Flying Off Shelves Now: Hair Dye

The Coronavirus Crisis

Guess What's Flying Off Shelves Now: Hair Dye

It's all relative, of course. We're still buying four times as much oat milk as we used to — just not six times as much.

Here's more of Nielsen's data on what Americans were buying in the last full week of March.

Loading...

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak