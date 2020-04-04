Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: Max Brooks On COVID-19 Preparedness; Playwright Terrence McNally Brooks says the panic about COVID-19 could have been avoided. Lloyd Schwartz recommends Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong's Cheek To Cheek. Fresh Air remembers McNally, who died March 24.
Fresh Air Weekend: Max Brooks On COVID-19 Preparedness; Playwright Terrence McNally

A reporter wearing a latex glove raises his hand to ask President Trump a question during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 16. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

A reporter wearing a latex glove raises his hand to ask President Trump a question during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 16.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19: Brooks became an expert on disaster preparedness — from pandemics to nuclear war — while researching his books, World War Z, Germ Warfare and the forthcoming Devolution.

Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong Go 'Cheek To Cheek' On A 4-Disc Set: Fitzgerald's warm, yet ultra-cool voice was at the opposite pole of jazz singing from Armstrong's gravelly growl. There's absolutely no reason their voices should blend so effortlessly — but they do.

'Fresh Air' Remembers Broadway Playwright Terrence McNally: McNally, who died March 24 due to complications related to COVID-19, won Tony awards for Love! Valour! Compassion!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime and Master Class. Originally broadcast June 1993.

