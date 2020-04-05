Drop The A And The B

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words. The first word starts with AB. Drop the AB and you'll get a new word that answers the second clue.

Example: Embarrass / Output of a volcano --> Abash, Ash

1. Missing, as from a class / Mailed

2. Leader of nuns / First lady between Eleanor and Mamie

3. On fire / Lie around idly

4. Like flowers in the spring / Weaving apparatus

5. In another country / Highway

6. Kidnap / Passage for air

7. Avoid liquor / Laundry problem

8. Shorten / Chain of hills

9. Source of mother-of-pearl / By oneself

10. Act of forgiveness for a wrong / Answer

Last week's challenge: This was an April foolish puzzle from Raymond Nardo of Mineola, Long Island. Think of a world capital. Drop the third and fourth letters, and keeping the remaining letters in order you'll name a state. What state is it?

Challenge Answer: Beijing --> being

Winner: Mary Springhorn of Bellingham, Wash.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Bruce Campbell of Kansas City, Mo. Think of a well-known U.S. city. Its population is over a quarter of a million. Phonetically, the first syllable of the city's name plus the first syllable of the name of its state will sound like a well-known brand name. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. ET.