State Unemployment Systems Crumple Under Unprecedented Demand As about 10 million Americans have lost their jobs, a scale of economic agony governments are still struggling to handle. For furloughed workers, fighting overwhelmed websites is one more indignity.

State Unemployment Systems Crumple Under Unprecedented Demand Economy State Unemployment Systems Crumple Under Unprecedented Demand State Unemployment Systems Crumple Under Unprecedented Demand Audio will be available later today. As about 10 million Americans have lost their jobs, a scale of economic agony governments are still struggling to handle. For furloughed workers, fighting overwhelmed websites is one more indignity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor