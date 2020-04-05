What's On Your Coronavirus Survival Playlist?

Weekend Edition wants to hear about the songs that are getting you through this difficult time. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro kicks things off with her pick: "Rise Up" by Andra Day.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

This moment is hard - listening to the news; seeing the numbers; worrying about your friends, your family, your co-workers; knowing people who've become ill from COVID-19; knowing people who've died. It's hard, too, this change in how we go about our lives. Losing work, losing businesses, losing that sense of familiarity and routine, losing physical community - all the things that are the guardrails of our lives, gone for now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE UP")

ANDRA DAY: (Singing) You're broken down and tired...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: There are some things that help, though. A teacher at my daughter's school sent along this song, and it's given me joy - "Rise Up" by Andra Day.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE UP")

DAY: (Singing) But I see it in you, so we're going to walk it out. Move mountains.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We want to hear from you. What song is helping you get through this time? What song is giving you life, keeping you motivated, giving you hope, giving you comfort? You can tell us via tweet. We're @NPRWeekend. You can also email us, too - thecallin@NPR.org. That's thecallin@npr.org. Tell us your song, why it's important and how we can reach you. We'll share some of those songs and some of your stories in the weeks ahead.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE UP")

DAY: (Singing) I'll rise up, rise like the day. I'll rise up in spite of the ache. I will rise a thousand times again. And we'll rise up, high like the waves. We'll rise up...

