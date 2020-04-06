Virtuality Reality Races: Expect The Unexpected

Mirinda Carfrae was participating in a VR triathlon when her husband tripped over a power cord and yanked her out of second place. She promises not to get revenge during his VR race next week.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So have you had trouble adjusting to all this extra time at home with your spouse? I'm asking for a friend here. As for Mirinda Carfrae, she was participating in a virtual reality triathlon when her husband, Tim, tripped over a power cord and yanked her out of second place. He had actually been bringing Mirinda some old trophies to keep her motivated. Tim is also a triathlete. His wife is promising not to get revenge during his own VR race next week.

