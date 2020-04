Coronavirus Survivors Have Questions About What Recovery Means Hundreds of thousands of people are recovering from coronavirus. They have many questions about what recovery is like and what to expect — such as: Do I now have full immunity against the virus?

Coronavirus Survivors Have Questions About What Recovery Means Health Coronavirus Survivors Have Questions About What Recovery Means Coronavirus Survivors Have Questions About What Recovery Means Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of thousands of people are recovering from coronavirus. They have many questions about what recovery is like and what to expect — such as: Do I now have full immunity against the virus? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor