Australia's High Court Overturns Cardinal Pell's Child Sexual Abuse Conviction

Enlarge this image toggle caption Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AFP via Getty Images Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AFP via Getty Images

Australia's High Court has found reasonable doubt that Cardinal George Pell sexually assaulted two boys in the 1990s and has overturned his conviction.

The court acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of the charges, and no retrial will be possible.

Pell had been serving a six-year prison sentence in the case. The High Court ordered that he be released.

This breaking story will be updated.