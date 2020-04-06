Accessibility links
Cardinal Pell's Sexual Abuse Conviction Overturned By Australia's High Court The former Vatican treasurer was ordered released from prison, where he was serving a six-year sentence.
Australia's High Court Overturns Cardinal Pell's Child Sexual Abuse Conviction

Australia's High Court Overturns Cardinal Pell's Child Sexual Abuse Conviction

Barbara Campbell

Cardinal George Pell makes his way through members of the media outside the court in Melbourne in February 2019. Australia's High Court has overturned his conviction for child sexual abuse. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AFP via Getty Images

Australia's High Court has found reasonable doubt that Cardinal George Pell sexually assaulted two boys in the 1990s and has overturned his conviction.

The court acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of the charges, and no retrial will be possible.

Pell had been serving a six-year prison sentence in the case. The High Court ordered that he be released.

This breaking story will be updated.