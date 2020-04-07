Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You've Missed During Quarantine
Updated daily
Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.
Music still moves. While some musicians have decided, reasonably, to delay albums during the coronavirus pandemic, many more are choosing to create, inspire and uplift by moving up release dates or surprising us with unannounced songs. We're all overwhelmed with the news and retreating to creature comforts, and you might not have made time to find or listen to new songs and albums in a while. Press Pause, a playlist updated daily, keeps track of new music released during the quarantine, as selected by the NPR Music staff. As is the NPR Music way, we skip across genres from track to track: pop, hip-hop, R&B, classical, punk, ambient, jazz, rock, urbano and whatever else offers an escape or reckons with our current condition.
Press Pause Tracklist
Updated April 7
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Only Children"
- Dua Lipa, "Break My Heart"
- Perfume Genius, "On the Floor"
- Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, "Phenom"
- J Balvin, "Amarillo"
- Run The Jewels, "Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)"
- Mac Miller, "Right"
- Nick Hakim, "QADIR"
- dvsn, "Between Us (feat. Snoh Aalegra)"
- Kllo, "Still Here"
- Laura Marling, "Held Down"
- Fenne Lily, "Hypochondriac"
- Lilly Hiatt, "P-Town"
- Ramin Djawadi, "Wicked Games"
- Sam Doores, "Other Side of Town"
- Sam Hunt, "2016"
- Old Crow Medicine Show, "Nashville Rising"
- Waxahatchee, "Can't Do Much"
- Clem Snide, "Denial"
- Jorge Drexler, "Codo Con Codo"
- Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Matt Sweeney, "You'll Get Eaten, Too"
- Nana Grizol, "Future Version"
- Cosmit, "Rolling Sea"
- Becca Mancari, "Hunter"
- Ben Lukas Boysen, "Clarion"
- Ada Lea, "perfect world"
- Yaeji, "WAKING UP DOWN"
- Thundercat, "Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)"
- LASTMONDAY, "Audemars"
- Brooklyn Rider, Reena Esmail: "Zeher (Poison)"
- TOKiMONSTA, "Come and Go"
- Ceci Bastida, "En Las Noches"
- Yves Tumor, "Romanticist / Dream Palette"
- dumama + kechou, "mother time"
- Hiroshi Yoshimura, "CREEK"
- Jerry Paper, "Puppeteer"
- Protomartyr, "Processed By The Boys"
- Kelsea Ballerini, "Half of My Hometown (feat. Kenny Chesney)"
- Bob Dylan, "Murder Most Foul"
- Ashley McBryde, "Hang In There Girl"
- Jessie Reyez, "DEAF (who are you)"
- Hideto Sasaki, "Little B's Poem"
- Lakecia Benjamin, "Acknowledgement (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Last Poets)"
- NNAMDÏ, "Salut"
- Childish Gambino, "12.38"
- Pearl Jam, "Quick Escape"
- Shabazz Palaces, "Chocolate Souffle"
- Shabaka and the Ancestors, "The Coming Of The Strange Ones"
- Knxwledge, "itkanbe[sonice]"
- Octavian, "Papi Chulo"
- Bicep, "Atlas"
- Midwife, "S.W.I.M."
- Clarice Jensen, "Holy Mother"