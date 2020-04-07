Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You've Missed During Quarantine Updated daily

Stream this playlist via Spotify or Apple Music.

Music still moves. While some musicians have decided, reasonably, to delay albums during the coronavirus pandemic, many more are choosing to create, inspire and uplift by moving up release dates or surprising us with unannounced songs. We're all overwhelmed with the news and retreating to creature comforts, and you might not have made time to find or listen to new songs and albums in a while. Press Pause, a playlist updated daily, keeps track of new music released during the quarantine, as selected by the NPR Music staff. As is the NPR Music way, we skip across genres from track to track: pop, hip-hop, R&B, classical, punk, ambient, jazz, rock, urbano and whatever else offers an escape or reckons with our current condition.

Press Pause Tracklist

Updated April 7