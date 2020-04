African Americans In Louisiana Are Dying At An Alarming Rate In Louisiana, more than 500 people have died because of coronavirus complications. Seventy percent of the victims are black — even though African Americans make up a third of the population.

African Americans In Louisiana Are Dying At An Alarming Rate African Americans In Louisiana Are Dying At An Alarming Rate African Americans In Louisiana Are Dying At An Alarming Rate Audio will be available later today. In Louisiana, more than 500 people have died because of coronavirus complications. Seventy percent of the victims are black — even though African Americans make up a third of the population. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor