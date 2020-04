Public Health Experts Worry About Trump's Shifts In Messaging A week ago, President Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines. But days later, he seemed more focused on the economic downside. The mixed messaging has public health experts concerned.

A week ago, President Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines. But days later, he seemed more focused on the economic downside. The mixed messaging has public health experts concerned.