Overcrowding Makes It Hard For Native Americans To Socially Distance A lack of affordable housing on Indian reservations means people often live in overcrowded conditions, making social distancing and protecting elders impossible. We have a snapshot from Wyoming.

Overcrowding Makes It Hard For Native Americans To Socially Distance Overcrowding Makes It Hard For Native Americans To Socially Distance Overcrowding Makes It Hard For Native Americans To Socially Distance Audio will be available later today. A lack of affordable housing on Indian reservations means people often live in overcrowded conditions, making social distancing and protecting elders impossible. We have a snapshot from Wyoming. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor