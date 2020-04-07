Accessibility links
We Couldn't Help But Wonder...Love In The Time Of Coronavirus "We're constantly getting to know each other, constantly learning about each other throughout the day and that's definitely sped up the relationship," says Nick Young, who is isolating separately from his girlfriend.

We Couldn't Help But Wonder...Love In The Time Of Coronavirus

1A

Photographer Jeremy Cohen recently went viral for asking his neighbor out via drone after seeing her dancing on a New York City rooftop. Here's how they went on a socially-distanced date.

Photographer Jeremy Cohen recently went viral for asking his neighbor out via drone after seeing her dancing on a New York City rooftop. Here's how they went on a socially-distanced date.

Coronavirus has put a pause on many of the things we're used to doing, but it hasn't stopped people from pursuing love.

Thousands of people are stuck at home looking for companionship on online dating apps. Thousands more have now found themselves in "long distance" relationships, thanks to social distancing.

So how has dating been going in the midst of stay-at-home orders across the nation? And what are people in relationships noticing in quarantine?

To discuss these questions, we spoke with Carrie Lee Riggins, a ballet dancer who moved in with boyfriend after two dates, Nick Young, a student unexpectedly in a long-distance relationship, Dr. Alexandra Solomon, psychologist and assistant professor at Northwestern University's Family Institute, and Daniel Ahmadizadeh, co-founder of Quarantine Together, a dating app made in response to coronavirus.

