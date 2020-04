Newest Nintendo 'Animal Crossing' Arrives Nintendo's Animal Crossing changed the idea of gaming from having a final end goal to more of a peaceful, relaxing experience. After 7 years, the newest version is out now and has fans swooning.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing changed the idea of gaming from having a final end goal to more of a peaceful, relaxing experience. After 7 years, the newest version is out now and has fans swooning.