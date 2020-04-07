Accessibility links
Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black Each week, Guy will be hosting brief online conversations with founders and members of the How I Built This community about how they're navigating these uncertain times. This past Friday, Guy spoke with Susan Griffin-Black, founder of EO Products. Susan's company has made a full pivot by only producing hand sanitizer and hand soap from their facilities in San Rafael, California. As she continues to run her business, Susan told Guy about protecting her employees while trying to make enough hand sanitizer for her community and frontline workers.
NPR logo

Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black

Listen · 13:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/829169173/830143206" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black

Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black

Listen · 13:15
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/829169173/830143206" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Each week, Guy will be hosting brief online conversations with founders and members of the How I Built This community about how they're navigating these uncertain times.

This past Friday, Guy spoke with Susan Griffin-Black, founder of EO Products.

Susan's company has made a full pivot by only producing hand sanitizer and hand soap from their facilities in San Rafael, California.

As she continues to run her business, Susan told Guy about protecting her employees while trying to make enough hand sanitizer for her community and frontline workers.