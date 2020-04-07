Live with Guy Online: Susan Griffin-Black

Each week, Guy will be hosting brief online conversations with founders and members of the How I Built This community about how they're navigating these uncertain times.

This past Friday, Guy spoke with Susan Griffin-Black, founder of EO Products.

Susan's company has made a full pivot by only producing hand sanitizer and hand soap from their facilities in San Rafael, California.

As she continues to run her business, Susan told Guy about protecting her employees while trying to make enough hand sanitizer for her community and frontline workers.