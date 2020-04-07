Weekly Wrap: Yes, The Census Is Still Happening

The census comes but once a decade, and this time it's in the midst of a pandemic. Code Switch co-hosts Gene Demby and Shereen Marisol Meraji talk it out with Sam: how race and ethnicity categories have changed over the years, what's at stake if the count isn't accurate, and how social distancing has affected field operations.

Also, hospitals have been changed by the coronavirus, but babies still need to be delivered. Sam talks to one mom-to-be, Taylor DeClue, whose birth plans have been upended by the crisis.

