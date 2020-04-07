Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: The Impact Of The Coronavirus On The US Census The census comes but once a decade, and this time it's in the midst of a pandemic. Code Switch co-hosts Gene Demby and Shereen Marisol Meraji talk it out with Sam. Also, hospitals have been dramatically changed by the coronavirus, but babies still need to be delivered. Sam talks to one mom-to-be whose birth plans have been upended by the crisis.
Weekly Wrap: Yes, The Census Is Still Happening

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

People walk past posters encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Ted S. Warren/AP hide caption

People walk past posters encouraging participation in the 2020 Census, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The census comes but once a decade, and this time it's in the midst of a pandemic. Code Switch co-hosts Gene Demby and Shereen Marisol Meraji talk it out with Sam: how race and ethnicity categories have changed over the years, what's at stake if the count isn't accurate, and how social distancing has affected field operations.

Also, hospitals have been changed by the coronavirus, but babies still need to be delivered. Sam talks to one mom-to-be, Taylor DeClue, whose birth plans have been upended by the crisis.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Hafsa Fathima. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.