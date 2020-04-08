Accessibility links
On The Trail: Global Pandemic Edition Author and Hill correspondent Reid Wilson said public health experts saw a global pandemic coming. "Everybody in public health knew it wasn't an 'if' question, but a 'when' question."

On The Trail: Global Pandemic Edition

Listen
  Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/830035238/830042374" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

A woman leaves an already-closed drop-off site after not being able to cast her ballot in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on April 6, 2020. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The Ebola epidemic killed more than 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

But it for many public health experts, it represented an opportunity. The United States could learn from the mistakes of the past and get better prepared for future pandemics.

A little over two years ago, we interviewed Reid Wilson about his book, Epidemic: Ebola and the Global Scramble to Prevent the Next Killer Outbreak. At the time, he said:

"The fact is, we need to do something now. We need to do something before the next Ebola breaks out and starts traveling around the world. We need to put in place the global public health systems that will enable us to fight this — whether it happens in New York City, or in Delhi, or in the heart of Baghdad."

And yet, when COVID-19 came around, we were under-prepared, under-supplied, and Americans had no "Plan B."

What changed between then and now? Reid Wilson joins us again today to talk about that, and how the coronavirus is affecting the 2020 presidential election.

