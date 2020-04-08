Episode 989: What If No One Pays Rent?

As a result of this crisis, millions of people have lost their jobs, but their bills haven't stopped coming in. Now they're making hard choices about whether to pay the rent, or the mortgage.

In this episode, we follow the chain from a laid-off worker who can no longer afford her rent, to her landlord, and all the way to the multi-trillion-dollar global mortgage market.

