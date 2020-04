Essential Jobs: Probation Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus Probation officers must continue to staff juvenile halls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some officers in Los Angeles County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Essential Jobs: Probation Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Probation officers must continue to staff juvenile halls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some officers in Los Angeles County have tested positive for the coronavirus.