Trump To Monitor OPEC Meeting As Low Oil Prices Hurt U.S. Firms OPEC holds an emergency meeting Thursday. President Trump is no fan of the oil cartel, but needs to deal with it to reverse low prices threatening the survival of U.S. shale oil companies.

