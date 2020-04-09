#2016: The Stick Fix This week on The Best of Car Talk, Martin drove off a ledge and dislodged his muffler. He found a stick to keep it in place. Will this brilliant solution set New Hampshire and the entire Northeast on fire? Elsewhere, Tom and Ray administer the Leadfoot Personality Test to try to figure out whether Martha is responsible for her Passat's rough shifting, or if she can blame a failing transmission. Also, Dick's car is blowing so much smoke he's on Pennsylvania's Most Wanted Polluters list; and, Elizabeth is wondering if she should let a sleeping nail lie--in her tire. And, can Tom and Ray teach Beth how to parallel park when she can't see what's behind her? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2016: The Stick Fix Listen · 54:08 54:08 #2016: The Stick Fix 54:08 Car Talk #2016: The Stick Fix #2016: The Stick Fix Listen · 54:08 54:08 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Martin drove off a ledge and dislodged his muffler. He found a stick to keep it in place. Will this brilliant solution set New Hampshire and the entire Northeast on fire? Elsewhere, Tom and Ray administer the Leadfoot Personality Test to try to figure out whether Martha is responsible for her Passat's rough shifting, or if she can blame a failing transmission. Also, Dick's car is blowing so much smoke he's on Pennsylvania's Most Wanted Polluters list; and, Elizabeth is wondering if she should let a sleeping nail lie—in her tire. And, can Tom and Ray teach Beth how to parallel park when she can't see what's behind her? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor