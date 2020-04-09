How San Francisco's D.A. Is Decreasing The Jail Population Amid COVID-19 San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin's own father is 75 and in prison in New York. In 1981, his parents, who were radical leftists, were imprisoned for being getaway drivers in a politically-motivated armed robbery. "My earliest memories are going through prison gates and metal detectors," he says. Boudin is part of a movement of progressive prosecutors working for criminal justice reform. We talk about the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, and the measures he's taking to reduce the number of people incarcerated. Since he took office in January, he's reduced the county jail population by nearly 40%.