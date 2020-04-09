Accessibility links
Chef Kwame Onwuachi says this time is the most he's cooked at home since he was a child, and it's helped him connect with why he loves cooking so much.

'Stay-At-Home'-Cooked Meals: The Kitchen During Coronavirus

Chef Isabelle Arpin prepares meals for medical staff in the kitchen of the "Isabelle Arpin" restaurant in Brussels. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Chef Isabelle Arpin prepares meals for medical staff in the kitchen of the "Isabelle Arpin" restaurant in Brussels.

What can I make with lentils, barbecue sauce, frozen hot dogs, and canned peaches? If you've asked yourself a question like this lately, you're not alone.

With many restaurants closed, cooking at home has become necessary and normal. But it's not always easy when ingredients are limited.

For some, social distancing means an opportunity to embrace new recipes, tend to sourdough starters and get creative with pantry staples.

For others, it's a food nightmare.

But one way or another, Americans are learning to adapt to the increasing need to cook at home. How are Americans embracing the art of making something delicious when some of our food supplies are limited?

We talked about it with Alison Roman, a columnist for New York Times Cooking and a contributor to Bon Appétit Magazine, Kwame Onwuachi, executive chef at Kith/Kin and former Top Chef contestant and Gabe Bullard, senior editor at WAMU and amateur bread maker.

