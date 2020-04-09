Producer and DJ Cut Chemist on the song that changed his life

toggle caption Kris Krüg /Flickr Creative Commons

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite artists about the music that made them who they are today.

This time around, we're joined by DJ and master of the turntable Cut Chemist. Born Lucas McFadden, Cut Chemist is best known for co-founding the iconic underground hip-hop group Jurassic 5.

He'll tell us about "Park Bench People" by Freestyle Fellowship. The Fellowship was a boundary-defying underground crew fronted by MC's Myka 9 and Aceyalone. Find out how the song changed his idea of what hip-hop could be.

YouTube

Cut Chemist's first record in 12 years dropped a couple years back, it's called Die Cut. The album features collaborations with musicians like Chali 2na, Mr. Lif, Biz Markie, and his hero – Myka 9.