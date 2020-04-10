Moses Sumney's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

Moses Sumney occupies a space in music all to himself. His music pushes just about any and every aural boundary and he proved it with a stunning performance at the Tiny Desk in 2017. It's one of my all time favorites. We asked him to share some of his favorite Tiny Desk concerts and, in true Moses Sumney fashion, his list spans a wide range of time, space and genres. —Bobby Carter

• H.E.R.

Truly a masterclass in mastering one's craft. A good mix of clever arrangements, musicianship and unadulterated soul. It makes me hopeful for the new generation of young artists and their ability to keep live music alive. The reinterpretation of "Focus" made me cry.

• Leikeli47

One thing that matters a lot to me is the reinvigoration of one's own music; I thus often want more from live hip-hop/rap than a slick DJ. These reinterpretations of Leikeli47's songs are genius: steeped in black music tradition, flexing the arrangement muscles of the band and showcasing her agile rap and singing ability.

• Nick Hakim

How can a five-piece band sound so intimate, so dynamic, so tight? Nick is one of my favorite voices in music today and this Tiny Desk is a lesson in restraint, pacing, soulfulness, togetherness and honesty.

• Edmar Castañeda

My brain cracked open when I first saw this. Some classical instruments are so ingrained in our heads for sounding one way; Edmar restructures what we know of harp, defiantly expanding the bounds of the instrument.

• Anaïs Mitchell

This was my introduction to Anaïs Mitchell. Without any production frills, it's an incredibly focused performance that highlights her studied penmanship, and especially on songs like the opener "Shepherd," she solidifies herself as one of the best working American songwriters.