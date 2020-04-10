Accessibility links
Sweetgreen: Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman met at Georgetown University in 2003 and quickly bonded over their frustration at the lack of healthy food on campus. So during their senior year, along with a third friend, Nathaniel Ru, they decided to open a 500 square-foot restaurant serving fresh salads made with organic produce. They had no idea what they were doing and almost ran out of money five months in. But today, Sweetgreen has over 100 locations, and is using new technology to re-imagine the fast-casual model, even as it faces unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus crisis.
NPR logo

Sweetgreen: Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman

Listen · 1:10:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/831678631/832233213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sweetgreen: Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Sweetgreen: Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman

Sweetgreen: Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman

Listen · 1:10:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/831678631/832233213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Nic Jammet and Jonathan Neman are co-founders and co-CEO's of Sweetgreen
Enlarge this image
Cornelia Li for NPR
Nic Jammet and Jonathan Neman are co-founders and co-CEO's of Sweetgreen
Cornelia Li for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman met at Georgetown University in 2003 and quickly bonded over their frustration at the lack of healthy food on campus.

So during their senior year, along with a third friend, Nathaniel Ru, they decided to open a 500 square-foot restaurant serving fresh salads made with organic produce.

They had no idea what they were doing and almost ran out of money five months in.

But today, Sweetgreen has over 100 locations, and is using new technology to re-imagine the fast-casual model, even as it faces unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus crisis.