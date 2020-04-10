The News Roundup For April 10, 2020

The United States endured a tragic week of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide, the death toll exceeds 16,000.

As doctors, nurses and others courageously care for patients, people across the country pay tribute to those working on the frontlines. From balconies, driveways, porches and sidewalks, thousands clap, bang pots, and even howl each night to thank and honor the essential workers risking their lives each day.

And that's happening around the world as well. But some medical workers have been getting not cheers, but verbal—and sometimes physical—abuse.

While nations around the world implement shelter-in-place orders, we check in on how the world is handling the global pandemic.

For our domestic conversation, we spoke with Wendy Benjaminson, politics editor for Bloomberg News, Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News and Kimberly Adams, host and correspondent for Marketplace.

And for our look at international events, we spoke with Indira Lakshmanan, senior executive editor at National Geographic, Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs reporter for The Washington Post and Abderrahim Foukara, U.S. bureau chief for Al-Jazeera.

