Shoot for the Moon: A Conversation with Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell

Enlarge this image toggle caption Harry Benson/Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images Harry Benson/Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images

This month marks the 50th anniversary of a mission that's now known as NASA's "most successful" failure.

Apollo 13 captured the world's attention after an explosion crippled the spacecraft. The three astronauts and dozens of flight controllers labored for days to solve one challenge after another.

Captain Jim Lovell commanded that mission—after a series of historical firsts with his flights on Gemini 7, Gemini 12 and Apollo 8. Today, 1A's former guest host, Todd Zwillich, brings us the Apollo 13 story, and a conversation with Captain Lovell himself.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.