Shoot for the Moon: A Conversation with Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell "I'm afraid it's going to be the last moon mission for a while." No one was supposed to hear Apollo 13 Commander Jim Lovell saying that. But the mics were on. The entire nation heard it.

US President Richard Nixon meets the Apollo 13 astronauts in Honolulu, Hawaii, after their safe return to Earth. From left to right (front row) Fred Haise, Jim Lovell, Richard Nixon and Jack Swigert. Harry Benson/Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images hide caption

Harry Benson/Harry Benson/Daily Express/Getty Images

This month marks the 50th anniversary of a mission that's now known as NASA's "most successful" failure.

Apollo 13 captured the world's attention after an explosion crippled the spacecraft. The three astronauts and dozens of flight controllers labored for days to solve one challenge after another.

Captain Jim Lovell commanded that mission—after a series of historical firsts with his flights on Gemini 7, Gemini 12 and Apollo 8. Today, 1A's former guest host, Todd Zwillich, brings us the Apollo 13 story, and a conversation with Captain Lovell himself.

