College Sports Dread The Potential Loss Of Their Big Moneymaker: Football The pandemic has shut down U.S. sports, stemming money flows that make athletics a big business. College sports are in for more financial pain if the shutdown affects their big moneymaker: football.

College Sports Dread The Potential Loss Of Their Big Moneymaker: Football Sports College Sports Dread The Potential Loss Of Their Big Moneymaker: Football College Sports Dread The Potential Loss Of Their Big Moneymaker: Football Audio will be available later today. The pandemic has shut down U.S. sports, stemming money flows that make athletics a big business. College sports are in for more financial pain if the shutdown affects their big moneymaker: football. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor