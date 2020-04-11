Not My Job: Samin Nosrat Plays Our Game, 'Crosby, Stills, Nash, Acid, Heat'

If you are wondering what to do with the 16 cans of pinto beans in your pantry that somebody told you to buy a few weeks ago, Samin Nosrat is here to help. She's a well known cooking teacher, the author of the cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat and host of the Netflix special of the same name. Her new podcast is called Home Cooking.

We've invited Nosrat to play a game called "Crosby, Stills, Nash, Acid, Heat!" Three questions about Woodstock, the famous music festival.

