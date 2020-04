The Million Mask Challenge Before the CDC suggested Americans wear cloth masks in public, people were busy sewing masks for first responders. Vanessa Fulton talks about the effort she helped to launch in the D.C. area.

The Million Mask Challenge National The Million Mask Challenge The Million Mask Challenge Audio will be available later today. Before the CDC suggested Americans wear cloth masks in public, people were busy sewing masks for first responders. Vanessa Fulton talks about the effort she helped to launch in the D.C. area. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor