Who's Bill This Time

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. It's Passover. Get ready for the plague of Bills. I'm Bill Kurtis. And here is your host, watching old reruns of "MacGyver" just to remember what human touch looks like, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. And thanks everybody who is not at this moment inside this closet with me. And thanks once again to the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony for Dolly Parton. You're all too kind - not to her, to us.

SAGAL: Many of you are only venturing out from your closets to go cook, and you're probably tired of just making boxed mac and cheese and popcorn. So later on, we'll be talking to cooking guru Samin Nosrat, who can help you out, probably just by coming up with a fancy French name for mac and cheese with popcorn.

But first, we want to hear how you're staying sane. And what better proof of that could there be than wanting to win the voice of a stranger for your own voicemail? Give us a call. The number is 1-888-WAIT-WAIT - that's 1-888-924-8924. Let's welcome our first listener contestant.

Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

DAVID CAUDILL: Hi. This is David Caudill from New Albany, Ind.

SAGAL: New Albany, Ind. - now, where is that, exactly?

CAUDILL: Right across the river from Louisville - just across the bridge.

SAGAL: Oh, I see. So you can see Louisville from where you are.

CAUDILL: Yeah, I can see Kentucky from my house just about.

SAGAL: Now, what do you do there?

CAUDILL: I'm a truck driver.

SAGAL: Oh, you are. A lot of our listeners are truck drivers. I like to think we keep you company on the long hauls.

CAUDILL: Definitely. I've been listening - that's what I - I listen to podcasts all day when I'm driving, and yours is usually the top of the list.

SAGAL: Oh, that's great to hear. I have a question I've always wondered about. Do you guys...

CAUDILL: Sure.

SAGAL: ...Have a particular favorite kind of thing to haul? Or is it all just one and the same to you? You back up your cab and haul whatever they have for you?

CAUDILL: For the most part, it's the same. I mean, what I do right now - I haul groceries, so it's pretty much the same basic thing every day. But I've hauled all kinds of stuff. Yeah.

SAGAL: Oh, dude, you could pull over...

SAGAL: ...Open the doors...

CAUDILL: I know.

SAGAL: ...And make a killing...

SAGAL: ...Anytime you wanted.

CAUDILL: Yeah.

SAGAL: Well, welcome to the show, David. Let me introduce you to our panel this week. First up, it's a writer and producer for "Desus And Mero" on Showtime whose essay collection "Nice Try" is out now. It's Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: Hello.

SAGAL: Next, a comedian who plays Tracy the Head of HR on the very final season of "Silicon Valley," now streaming for free at hbo.com - it's Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Thank you.

HONG: Thank you. Oh, you're too kind.

SAGAL: And a writer and humorist who'll be appearing at the breakfast table in boxers and earbuds through May 1. It's Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Hello, David.

SAGAL: Well, welcome to the show, David. You're going to play Who's Bill This Time. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three quotations from this week's news. If you can correctly identify or explain just two of them, you'll win our prize - any voice from our show you might choose on your voicemail. You ready to go?

CAUDILL: Yes.

SAGAL: All right. Let's do it. Your first quote comes from a whole bunch of different people who are all crying out on Twitter....

KURTIS: The quarantine 15 is real.

SAGAL: They were all noticing that we're all doing a lot of what now that we're stuck at home?

CAUDILL: A lot of eating.

SAGAL: Yes, David.

SAGAL: Yes.

SAGAL: What is worse than COVID-19? It's the COVID 15, meaning all the weight we're gaining from sitting around and eating all day. It's just like the freshman 15 from our first year in college, which makes sense because just like then, we're stress-eating because we can't understand what's going on. Plus...

BODETT: (Laughter).

SAGAL: We can't enjoy any of our usual pleasures, so we're all reduced to the two most basic ones - eating and then thinking about what you're going to eat next.

BODETT: Yeah, David, if you could just back that truck up to my house...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: ...That would save a lot of time.

SAGAL: Are you guys finding this to be a problem? Are you overeating since you're stuck at home?

HONG: Oh, my God. All of my baggy sweatshirts are now just sweatshirts.

GONDELMAN: Am I over eating? No, I am into it still. I am...

GONDELMAN: I'm over moving.

BODETT: I - it's not that I'm eating too much. I'm just eating all the wrong things, you know? I was, like, a vegan for two and a half years. And, you know, since we're all going to die anyway...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: ...I decided I'm going out in style, and I've just been eating the same old way I always have. And you know what they're not hoarding? What is in ample supply at every grocery store you go to is Reese's Cups.

BODETT: There's lots of Reese's Cups...

BODETT: ...And fun-sized Snickers. And somehow, I've begun hoarding those.

BODETT: They keep...

HONG: I...

BODETT: ...In the freezer, as it turns out.

GONDELMAN: You're going to be in demand come Halloween if we're still quarantined.

SAGAL: God, please.

BODETT: No. They'll be long gone, Josh.

HONG: I think a lot of the women might appreciate this. I haven't worn a bra for two weeks until today and only because we're on a Zoom video call right now. And so I put on a bra for the first time in two weeks, and I had to add, like, a bra extender...

HONG: ...Which you guys don't know, but it's when your boob fat just has expanded...

HONG: ...To the point where you need to extend your bra with a little piece of - ladies, you feel me, right...

SAGAL: Right.

HONG: ...Ladies out there?

GONDELMAN: It's like the top half equivalent to, like, letting out your belt to the next notch.

HONG: Yes, correct.

SAGAL: Isn't it great that Zoom doesn't have a wide-screen mode?

SAGAL: All right, very good. Here is your next quote.

KURTIS: I think you know the truth. Victory is impossible.

SAGAL: That was somebody announcing that they were finally ending their campaign for president. Who was it?

CAUDILL: Bernie Sanders.

SAGAL: Bernie Sanders.

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

SAGAL: America just wasn't ready for Bernie's extreme socialist ideas, like sending every citizen a $1,200 check. This wasn't how Bernie wanted to end it. He had hoped to line up every single opponent he's ever had in his long campaigns and personally tell them why they're all still wrong.

GONDELMAN: Even if he wasn't going to win, I liked having him in the race to push Biden left because I'm worried without that kind of direction, Biden might just wander off. So...

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: He's free to roam.

BODETT: Well, I live in Vermont. Of course, this is, you know, Bernie country. And it's telling. I mean, it's, like, the streets are empty. There's, like, nobody coming out of their houses. All the stores are closed. It's really sad. I mean, there's been quite a reaction.

SAGAL: Like, everybody just can't get the energy to go out. I see. So Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee, which means he's now free to do all kinds of things - like, anything. Do something.

SAGAL: To be fair, Mr. Biden has been trying to hold these virtual town halls. But they're basically like trying to FaceTime with your grandpa. You spend half an hour staring at the left half of his face while he yells, can you see me?

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: You're on mute, Mr. Vice President. Turn on your microphone.

HONG: Bernie is, like, at home right now just being, like, (imitating Bernie Sanders) you know, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't force the horse to reject oligarchy.

SAGAL: All right. Here is your last quote.

KURTIS: I'm so desperate, I booed a cardinal sitting in a tree.

SAGAL: That was a comment from a fan about how much he's missing what right now?

CAUDILL: Oh, well, I'm not sure. I didn't catch all that.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. He usually boos other kinds of Cardinals.

CAUDILL: Other kinds of - oh, this is about baseball - baseball season.

SAGAL: Yes.

SAGAL: He's missing baseball.

SAGAL: All the sports in the world have been canceled...

CAUDILL: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Leaving people to do things like re-watch "Tiger King," hoping in the second game, the Tigers win.

SAGAL: Without sports to talk about, what are we doing with ourselves? People are being forced to ask their friends the deep questions they've never asked before, like how are you, and what's your last name?

GONDELMAN: The good thing about baseball, though, is, like - and this baseball season - is that so much of baseball is not baseball. It's just a lot of standing. So we're actually only, like, 15% away from baseball being played right now.

SAGAL: It is true.

GONDELMAN: It's like how your body is 70% water. Most of baseball is just not baseball.

SAGAL: It's just nothing. Baseball is considering playing all of their games for the whole season in Arizona in a sealed-off sports complex with no fans - no fans at all watching the games. That would be weird for everybody but the Miami Marlins. And, of course...

SAGAL: I mean, it's just so sad, though. I mean, without Wrigley Field, for example, Cubs fans are going to be forced to pee on their own homes.

SAGAL: Other sports leagues are also trying to be creative. Dana White, the head of the UFC Mixed Martial Arts League, said he wanted to rent a private island and stage his fights there. That is not a business plan but a 1976 Bruce Lee movie.

GONDELMAN: Yeah, I don't know. You don't go to an island to fight someone on fair footing. You go to an island to hunt them for sport.

SAGAL: Exactly. What's wrong with you people?

GONDELMAN: This - Dana White, you've - you're, like, this close to inventing "The Most Dangerous Game." And I feel like you should keep pushing.

SAGAL: Bill, how did David do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Dave came to play. David, congratulations.

SAGAL: Congratulations, David.

CAUDILL: Thank you.

SAGAL: Thanks for carting our food around. We need it.

CAUDILL: Oh, you're welcome.

BODETT: More Reese's.

SAGAL: Take care, David. Thanks so much for playing.

