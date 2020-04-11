Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, a silver lining to coronavirus this week. With their zoo closed to visitors, pandas in Hong Kong finally took advantage of the privacy and did what?

TOM BODETT: Oh, they they actually made love the old-fashioned way. And - yeah, they got it on.

SAGAL: They did. They did. Ying Ying and Le Le, the pandas, have been trying for 10 years, but there was so much pressure with all those people watching. This week, though, with the zoo closed, they made it happen. And it was all captured on camera, delighting and skeeving (ph) out animal lovers everywhere.

HELEN HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: But can you imagine what it was like for the pandas, though? The morning after, the guy's, like, what's wrong? That was great. And she's, like, have you seen Twitter?

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: I mean, it really - it's kind of like peak adorable, right?

SAGAL: It really is. But what's happened to us? Remember, like, just, like, three weeks ago, we were so excited about penguins walking around an aquarium. Now we're so jaded.

HONG: No. Now we're...

JOSH GONDELMAN: Now pretty soon, it's going to be a gazelle snuff film.

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: We're insatiable.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: I didn't - I never realized, I guess, that pandas are not exhibitionists.

SAGAL: Well, they're so adorable.

HONG: Not like...

SAGAL: Yeah.

GONDELMAN: Do you think immediately after, the male panda was, like, oh, man. What are we doing? I can't have a kid right now.

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: There's a pandemic. Oh.

SAGAL: This is actually true. One of the reasons why this is so rare is that the panda mating season is, like, three days of the year...

HONG: Oh.

SAGAL: ...Three days of the year. And then I was thinking, man, to be in the mood only three days a year - that'd be terrible. And then I was, like, no. Actually, that would be great.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: So I didn't know pandas were Methodist. That's really interesting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AT THE ZOO")

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing) Someone told me it's all happening at the zoo. I do believe it. I do believe it's true.

SAGAL: Coming up, it's nobody's fault in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

